Coronavirus Cases Surpass 10,000 in Kentucky

Kentucky coronavirus data has been updated by the state Department for Public Health.

As of June 1, state officials say there are 10,046 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, an addition of 131 new positive cases.

KDPH also reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 439. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 2,519 positive cases in the county, and 156 deaths.

State health department officials reported that 3,232 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Deaths in Kentucky

The deaths reported Monday include an 84-year-old woman from Campbell County; an 82-year-old woman from Gallatin County; a 98-year-old woman from Grayson County; three men, ages 33, 53 and 75, from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old woman from Kenton County; and an 88-year-old man from Logan County.

