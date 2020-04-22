Coronavirus Cases Rise in Local Kentucky Counties

On Wednesday, April 22, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 22 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases within its district.

Of those 22 cases, there are 11 in Daviess County, 1 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean County, 1 in Ohio County, 1 in Union County, and 7 in Webster County.

According to GRDHD, the total number of COVID-19 cases in its district is now 241.

Fourteen people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 241 confirmed cases in the district, 41 (17%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 120 (49.7%).

As of 9:00 A.M., April 21, 2020, Total Reported Cases in Green River District by County Are:

Additional Demographic Information via GRDHD:

Age Range: 15-93

Average Age: 46

Male: 50.2%

Female: 49.8%

Adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Those individuals should be extra vigilant and stay home.

To help answer the community’s questions about COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public health has set up a website with the latest guidance and information for Kentucky residents.

The site can be accessed at www.kycovid19.ky.gov.

The public can also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725.

