Coronavirus Cases Rise to 8,527 in Indiana; 387 Total Deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Tuesday, April 14, announced 313 new cases of coronavirus and 37 new deaths in the Hoosier State since Monday’s update.

In total, ISDH lists 387 coronavirus deaths statewide with a total number of 8,527 positive cases.

Indiana Death Demographics

A total of 387 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

Indiana Case Demographics

On Tuesday, ISDH announced that 313 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.

The statewide total number of positive cases listed in ISDH’s Tuesday update is now 8,572.

Marion County had the highest number of new cases, at 50. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (11), Boone (21), Clark (14), Decatur (24), Elkhart (14), Hendricks (19), Lake (30) and St. Joseph (42). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

Statewide ICU Bed/Ventilator Usage

ISDH is now reporting the percentage of available ICU beds and ventilators.

Note: These numbers are provisional and only reflect data that has been reported to ISDH’s EM Resources database. Total capacity will change as facilities update information. Numbers should not be characterized as a comprehensive total

To date, 46,017 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 44,539 on Monday.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

Previous Update (April 13): COVID-19 Indiana: 7 New Deaths Reported, 331 New Cases

Comments

comments