Coronavirus Cases Rise to 13,680 in Indiana; 35 New Deaths Reported

On Friday, April 24, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced that an additional 656 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.

With those new positive cases, ISDH now reports a total of 13,680 Indiana residents known to have contracted the novel coronavirus to date.

A total of 741 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 75,553 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 72,040 on Thursday.

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Friday, April 24, there are now:

104 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 1 total death – 2,205 total tested

78 total positive tests in Warrick County – 11 total deaths – 428 total tested

42 total positive tests in Daviess County – 8 total deaths – 263 total tested

19 total positive tests in Knox County – 241 total tested

17 total positive tests in Dubois County – 181 total tested

8 total positive tests in Posey County – 84 total tested

6 total positive tests in Perry County – 116 total tested

6 total positive tests in Gibson County – 111 total tested

5 total positive tests in Spencer County – 87 total tested

1 total positive test in Pike County – 49 total tested

Local numbers are subject to change as county health departments provide additional information.

Indiana Coronavirus Case Demographics

Friday’s report showed Marion County had the highest number of new positive cases, at 136.

Other counties with more 10 or more new cases were Allen (13), Bartholomew (12), Cass (56), Clark (14), Elkhart (15), Grant (10), Hamilton (27), Hancock (17), Hendricks (15), Johnson (33), Lake (98), Madison (20), Orange (17), Porter (10) and St. Joseph (42).

The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

Indiana Coronavirus Death Demographics

A total of 741 Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus to date.

Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

