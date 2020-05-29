CoronavirusIndiana

Coronavirus Cases Reach 33,558 in Indiana; Death Toll Now at 1,946

Tyrone Morris 1 min ago
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 521 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s case total to 33,558.

Health officials also reported 40 new deaths which brings the death toll to 1,946. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 248,713 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 242,287 on Thursday.

ISDH will host drive-thru testing clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday at the following locations:

  • Shelbyville High School
    2003 S. Miller Street
    Shelbyville, IN 46176
  • Miller School – Hammond
    6530 New Hampshire
    Hammond, IN 46323
  • Ivy Tech Community College – Princeton
    2431 S. Crabtree Drive
    Princeton, IN 47670
  • Franklin County 4-H Fairgrounds
    7178 Blue Creek
    Brookville, IN

