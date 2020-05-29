Coronavirus Cases Reach 33,558 in Indiana; Death Toll Now at 1,946

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 521 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s case total to 33,558.

Health officials also reported 40 new deaths which brings the death toll to 1,946. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 248,713 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 242,287 on Thursday.

ISDH will host drive-thru testing clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday at the following locations:

Shelbyville High School

2003 S. Miller Street

Shelbyville, IN 46176

Miller School – Hammond

6530 New Hampshire

Hammond, IN 46323

Ivy Tech Community College – Princeton

2431 S. Crabtree Drive

Princeton, IN 47670

Franklin County 4-H Fairgrounds

7178 Blue Creek

Brookville, IN

Related content:

ISDH: Coronavirus Cases Surpass 33K in Indiana; 37 New Deaths

Comments

comments