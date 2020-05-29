CoronavirusIndiana
Coronavirus Cases Reach 33,558 in Indiana; Death Toll Now at 1,946
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 521 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s case total to 33,558.
Health officials also reported 40 new deaths which brings the death toll to 1,946. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 248,713 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 242,287 on Thursday.
ISDH will host drive-thru testing clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday at the following locations:
- Shelbyville High School
2003 S. Miller Street
Shelbyville, IN 46176
- Miller School – Hammond
6530 New Hampshire
Hammond, IN 46323
- Ivy Tech Community College – Princeton
2431 S. Crabtree Drive
Princeton, IN 47670
- Franklin County 4-H Fairgrounds
7178 Blue Creek
Brookville, IN
Related content:
ISDH: Coronavirus Cases Surpass 33K in Indiana; 37 New Deaths