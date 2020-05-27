Coronavirus Cases in Muhlenberg County Nearing 500

The number of coronavirus cases in Muhlenberg County grew by six, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported Wednesday. That brings the county’s case total to 493.

The health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals.

These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

These individuals are residents of Muhlenberg County, however additional details about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

