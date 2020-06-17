Coronavirus Cases in Kentucky Nearing 13,000; Six Deaths Reported

Less than a minute

The number of Kentuckians diagnosed with COVID-19 increased by 166 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide case total to 12,995.

In addition, six new deaths were reported to the state health department, bringing the statewide death toll to 518.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 3,451 positive cases in the county, and 182 deaths.

The deaths reported Wednesday include a 71-year-old man from Clay County; a 90-year-old woman from Fayette County; and four women, ages 45, 87, 93, and 95, from Jefferson County.

At least 3,444 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

