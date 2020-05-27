Coronavirus Cases in Kentucky Surpass 9K; Death Toll Now at 400

The number of coronavirus cases in Kentucky has grown to 9,077, an increase of 127 cases, the Kentucky Department for Public Health announced Wednesday. In addition, the health department reported six new cases, placing the death toll at 400.

Deaths in Kentucky

The deaths reported Wednesday include a 71-year-old man and a 97-year-old woman from Boone County; a 78-year-old man from Hopkins County; two men, ages 77 and 79, from Jefferson County; and an 80-year-old man from Oldham County.

KDPH Data Based on Race, Ethnicity, and Sex as of May 27:

