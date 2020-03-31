Coronavirus Cases in Illinois Increase to 5,994; Death Toll Now at 99

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday 937 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 5,994 in 52 counties statewide. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

The number of deaths increased to 99, that’s 26 more than previously reported. IDPH says 35,225 people have been tested so far.

This information will be updated as more details are released.

Related content:

Comments

comments