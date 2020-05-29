Coronavirus Cases in Dubois County Grows by Four

The number of coronavirus cases in Dubois County grew by four, bringing the county’s case total to 192.

The Dubois County Health Department says they are working closely with Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored.

As of May 29, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 521 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 new deaths.

