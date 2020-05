Coronavirus Cases in Illinois Reach 117,455; Death Toll Now at 5,270

Illinois is reporting 1,622 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 86 additional deaths.

Friday’s coronavirus update brings the state’s case total to 117,455; the death toll is now 5,270. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

A total of 25,513 tests were processed by IDPH laboratories bringing the total test performed to 851,762

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 22–May 28 is 8%.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of May 29:

Saline: 7

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 2

Wayne: 8

Deaths by Counties:

Boone County: 1 female 70s

Coles County: 1 female 60s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 6 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 4 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s

Lake County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Madison County: 1 male 50s

McDonough County: 1 male 70s

McHenry County: 1 female 70s

Ogle County: 1 female 50s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

Sangamon County: 1 male 50s

St. Clair County: 2 females 90s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

