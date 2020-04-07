Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise in Kentucky; Death Toll Now at 65

The Kentucky Department for Public Health has released new information surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

As of April 7, the number of positive coronavirus cases has reached 1,149, that’s 141 more than previously reported. The number of deaths has increased to 65 as well.

Overall, the state health department has tested 21,604 people statewide.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Kentucky can be found here.

