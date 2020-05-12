Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise in Illinois; Death Toll Climbs

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday, May 12 reported 4,014 new cases COVID-19, including 144 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 83,021 cases, including 3,601 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

A total of 29,266 patients were processed by IDPH laboratories bringing the total test performed to 471,691.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of May 12:

Saline: 6

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 1

Wayne: 3

