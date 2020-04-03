Coronavirus: 4 Total Deaths, 42 Confirmed Cases in Hopkins County; New Orders in Place

During the April 3 COVID-19 update for Hopkins County, Kentucky, it was announced that the city of Madisonville is issuing an executive order, setting a limit of 1-person per shopping cart in grocery stores.

Hopkins County officials said that an exception to the rule would be made for single-parent families.

Nine additional cases of coronavirus and one additional death were reported in Hopkins County, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 42 and total number of deaths to 4.

“The Hopkins county health department now has 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4 deaths. The last death was a senior adult,” said Denise Beach, head of the Hopkins County Health Department.

(Click to Expand) Executive Order Limiting Number of Customers in All Stores

Watch: Hopkins County April 3 COVID-19 Update

Previous Update: April 2 COVID-19 update for Hopkins County, Kentucky

