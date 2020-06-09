Cooler, Calmer and Less Humid Weather Ahead

While conditions were correct and we ended up seeing some scattered showers and storms early on, today’s threat of Severe Weather didn’t bear any fruit. The Storm Prediction Center maintains that while we may see an few additional storms behind the warm front this evening, the threat of Severe Weather will likely remain minimal. In addition to the storms seen earlier, winds gusting near 40 mph made for a blustery Tuesday – those winds will stick around overnight tonight and into our Wednesday as well.

Wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph will accompany a passing cold front Wednesday morning; that passing frontal boundary may produce a few showers and storms between 4AM and 9AM tomorrow, but once it positions itself to our east, it looks as though drier and more comfortable weather will settle in across the region. From high temperatures near 82° and strong winds Wednesday afternoon to cool and calm conditions that night, the passing cold front will have quite the effect on the region; we’ll dip into the 50s early Thursday morning, our coolest morning since June 1st!

High temperatures will trend between 1° and 3° below average for Thursday and Friday afternoon, but more importantly, we’re expected to see far less humidity through the remainder of the forecast ahead. After seeing dew points in the mid 70s earlier today, I think we all could use a bit of a break from the tropical weather here in the Tri-State.

Have a great Tuesday night!

