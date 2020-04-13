Cool Weather Sticks Around the Tri-State

While temperatures around these parts during mid April approach the 70° mark on average, it looks as though our cooler-than-average conditions will be sticking around. After falling to 35° early on, it appears as though we’ll again struggle to even reach the upper 40s and low 50s come Tuesday afternoon ; we’ll top out at 50° even under primarily cloudy skies.

Wednesday however, looks as though it could be warmer. Gradually decreasing cloud cover is expected to help boost afternoon highs back into the upper 50s, though wind gusts near 25 mph will again make for a brisk day throughout the region. Many communities across the Tri-State will have to wait until at least Thursday to see the 60s make a return; expect a high of 61° in the River City Thursday afternoon

You’ll certainly want to make the most of Thursday, because by the time Friday rolls around, you’ll find yourself reaching for the umbrella. Scattered rainfall is expected to plague the region throughout the day; in fact, some parts of the area could see more than 0.75” of rainfall during that day alone. Fortunately, once the rain subsides, the weekend ahead looks gorgeous. We’re expected to see 60° and 68° respectively on Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

Stay warm.

