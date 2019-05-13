Cool Temperatures Continue, Trending Warming

It didn’t feel much like May this past weekend. We had scattered rainfall and temperatures only hit the upper 50s to low 60s. Temperatures were about 10 to 15 degrees below the average high of 76.

As we kickoff the second week of May we are looking at the cooler temperatures to continue, briefly. Mostly cloudy skies for our Monday, highs only toping off in the low to mid 60s.

Overall this week will feature relatively dry conditions as temperatures gradually warm to the 80s. Tonight will fall to the mid to upper 40s once again under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday will feature more sunshine Tri-State wide with highs toping out around 70.

A weak area of low pressure will move across the area Wednesday morning give us the chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Not a huge system by any means with limited moisture. But that will be really our only chance of rainfall over the next 5 days. A warm front lifts into the region Thursday and temperatures will rise to the low 80s. You will also feel humidity levels creeping up as well, especially by Friday and Saturday. It will feel down right like summer by weeks end. Will see another chance of showers and storms late in the day Sunday.

Comments

comments