Cool Start to Week, Turning Warmer With Late Week Storm

It was a frosty start to the week here in the Tri-State with temperatures in the low to mid 30s and clear skies. Expect a classic spring-like week to unfold. Temperatures will rise into the low 60s today than upper 70s to near 80 the next two days before a storm systems brings the chance for rain and strong to severe storms late week.

A beautiful and pleasant afternoon ahead, temperatures running about five degree below average, but with sunny skies and winds out of the southwest at about 5 to 10 mph, who’s complaining?

Tonight look for mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50, not as cold as this previous night with that southwest flow continuing. We’re back up into the upper 70s to near 80 across parts of the Tri-State Tuesday afternoon, breezy conditions, winds gusting to 25MPH out of the south but another really nice day on tap. Increasing clouds late Tuesday, warmth continues into Wednesday under partly sunny skies. Most of the day will be rain free. We focus our intention on another strong area of low pressure that will be developing in the Plains by midweek.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms overnight Wednesday through Thursday are possible. The severe weather threat Wednesday will be west of the Tri-State. The latest SPC outlook has the potential for more severe weather into the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley. Right now the SPC has the Tri-State under a 15% chance to see severe storms. Will have to continue to monitor and see how the storm and conditions evolve.

Showers and storms will occur through Thursday and showers will likely linger into Friday as the area of low pressure lifts northeast of the region. Expect cooler temperatures into the 50s Friday. Easter weekend starts off cloudy and cool but we rebound nicely for Easter itself looking at sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Comments

comments