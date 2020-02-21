Conviction Overturned for Man in Prison on Murder Charges

Citing untruthful and misleading responses from a juror, the Indiana Court of Appeals on Friday overturned a Vanderburgh County man’s murder conviction and remanded for a retrial.

According to the court of appeals, the juror withheld information about a prior criminal charge and her history as a domestic violence victim.

The court appeals overturned Clint Loehrlein’s conviction, saying the juror’s “misleading answers to the jury questionnaire constituted gross misconduct”.

Loehrlein was sentenced to 150 years in prison for murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery. He was found guilty in August 2018 for murdering his wife, Sherry Loehrlein, and injuring his twin daughters in a brutal attack in 2017.

Initially, when confronted about the information, the juror claimed not to recognize it but stated ” “If something happened with it, yes. I didn’t ever — I don’t even know if I even went to a court hearing.”

The juror later told officials she was embarrassed by the charges and worried about her reputation in the local legal community.

Click here to read the full ruling.

