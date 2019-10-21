Convicted Nurse Sentenced in Medicaid Fraud Case

An Indiana nurse convicted on multiple counts of forgery was sentenced to three years in prison. Mia Merriweather was arrested on her October 15th sentencing to serve 60 of those days in jail. She was also ordered to pay $7,956.25 in restitution to the Indiana Medicaid Program during her probation.

Court documents say Merriweather defrauded Indiana Medicaid by submitting fraudulent timecards to her employer, Indiana Fitness Works, from September 17th, 2017, to December 4th, 2017. Each timecard contained false time entries, and Merriweather accepted payment for services that she never provided. Under the plea agreement, Merriweather pleaded guilty to three counts of forgery.

The case was investigated by Attorney General Curtis Hill’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and was subsequently prosecuted by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office with the assistance of counsel from the MFCU.

Below are court documents in the case:

Merriweather-Executed-Plea-Agreement

Mia-Merriweather-Filed-Charges-Marion-Co

Mia-Merriweather-Filed-PCA.pdf-1

