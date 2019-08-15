Convicted Meth Dealer Receives Lengthy Prison Sentencing

A convicted drug dealer receives his sentencing Wednesday afternoon.

Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Magistrate Micahel Cox sentenced 42-year-old Samuel Newbold to 40 years in prison for numerous drug offenses following a lengthy investigation.

The investigation was sparked by an anonymous tip into the WeTip hotline of drug dealing in an Evansville neighborhood.

The anonymous tip led to the execution of a search warrant at an apartment in the 1200 block of East Maryland Street.

Officers recovered 132.5 grams of methamphetamine, as well as numerous drug paraphernalia items.

Comments

comments