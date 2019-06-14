Convicted Killer of Evansville Couple Sentenced

An Evansville man convicted of killing two people during a robbery in October 2017 has received his sentencing. Deshay Hackner was sentenced to 157 years in prison Friday morning in Tippecanoe County Superior Court.

He was found guilty as charged for the murder of Dewone Broomfield and Mary Woodruff, as well as two counts of robbery.

Following the guilty verdict, Hackner admitted to a habitual offender enhancement and two separate firearm enhancements.

Tippecanoe Co. Superior Court Judge Randy Williams sentenced Hackner to:

60 years for Murder

60 years for Murder

5 years for Robbery (Level 5 Felony)

5 years for Robbery (Level 5 Felony)

12 years for Habitual Offender Enhancement

10 years for Firearm Enhancement (#1)

10 years for Firearm Enhancement (#2)

———————————-

Previous story:

Guilty Verdict Handed Down in Deshay Hackner Trial

Comments

comments