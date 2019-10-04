Convicted Felon Arrested on Firearm, Drug Charges

A convicted felon out of Madisonville is behind bars after police were called for a shooting.

William Matheny is being held in the Hopkins County Jail after officers found meth and guns in his possession.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Grapevine Road for a man chasing another man with a gun.

That’s just down the street from Grapevine Elementary School.

After obtaining a search warrant police found a loaded rifle and handgun as well as meth in the house.

Matheny is being held without bond facing several gun possession and drug charges.

