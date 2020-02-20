Convicted Felon Arrested in Connection With Double Shooting

A convicted felon has been arrested in connection with a double shooting. Henderson Police were dispatched to Methodist Hospital on February 17. Upon arrival, officers learned victim one had been shot in the arm while the victim two was shot twice in the shoulder.

The shooter was identified as 36-year-old Justin Brown of Henderson. A search warrant was obtained and executed at a home in the 1000 block of Shelby Street.

During the search, a handgun was located in Brown’s bedroom.

Brown was arrested and lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center without bond. He faces multiple charges including possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, assault, and escape in the first degree.

HPD says the investigation is still ongoing.

