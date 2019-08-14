Convicted Drug Offender Arrested on New Charges in Evansville

A convicted drug offender has been arrested on additional charges in Evansville.

Officers arrested 40-year-old Chad Bosse on Monday on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of cocaine or other narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.

Bosse was previously tried in Daviess Superior Court last month for possession of a syringe, burglary, theft, and neglect of a dependent. Additionally, the jury found him to be a habitual criminal.

Bosse is set for sentencing on September 12th.

His brother, 38-year-old Jeremy James Bosse, was also arrested Monday on a charge of assisting a criminal. He was released from the Vanderburgh County Jail on Tuesday.

Bosse is from Evansville.

