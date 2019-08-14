EvansvilleIndiana
Convicted Drug Offender Arrested on New Charges in Evansville
A convicted drug offender has been arrested on additional charges in Evansville.
Officers arrested 40-year-old Chad Bosse on Monday on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of cocaine or other narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Bosse was previously tried in Daviess Superior Court last month for possession of a syringe, burglary, theft, and neglect of a dependent. Additionally, the jury found him to be a habitual criminal.
Bosse is set for sentencing on September 12th.
His brother, 38-year-old Jeremy James Bosse, was also arrested Monday on a charge of assisting a criminal. He was released from the Vanderburgh County Jail on Tuesday.
Bosse is from Evansville.