Convicted Child Predator Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Jeffrey Carter, a convicted child predator, was sentenced to life in prison.

The 41-year-old was convicted on all 25 counts of production of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography, and one count of sex trafficking children in September of 2019.

According to court documents, 12 minors were identified in the course of the investigation. Using the name “Adam Bryan”, Carter coerced a 15-year-old girl into sending him sexually explicit photos and videos of herself.

During a search of Carter’s home, authorities recovered electronic devices.

Carter admitted to engaging in sexual acts with a number of minor females and to recording those encounters. Carter stated that he would pay money or provide gifts to the minor females in exchange for participating in the sex acts or for sending nude images or videos.

In addition to his verbal confession Carter wrote out a confession; in this written confession, Carter specifically named six of the victims listed in the indictment and provides a description of a seventh.

