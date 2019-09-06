Convicted Child Molester Accused of Raping Amish Woman

A convicted child molester is back in police custody for allegedly raping a woman. Michael Middaugh, 49, is accused of raping an Amish woman who as home taking care of her toddler.

According to reports, Middaugh allegedly drove to an Amish home in Marshall County. An Amish housewife was home with her 2-year-old child. Police say Middaugh forced his way into the woman’s home at knifepoint and demanded money. He then sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

As aforementioned, Middaugh is a convicted child molester. He was convicted in March 2006 and spent the last 13 years behind bars.

Middaugh was arrested on August 30th and was lodged into the Elkhart County Jail.

He faces six felony charges including three counts of rape, burglary, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and criminal confinement while armed with a deadly

Comments

comments