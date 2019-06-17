Controversy at Fair Oaks Farms Continues

One member of the Purdue University Board of Trustees spent Monday addressing his connection to Fair Oaks Farms.

This comes as the facility comes under fire for allegedly abusing animals on the property. Board member Malcolm Dekryger is the manager of “The Pig Adventure” at Fair Oaks.

It’s a working hog farm that helps teach people about the pork industry. He also co-owns a feed company that provides food for cows at Fair Oaks and says it’s a job they have to keep doing despite this controversy.

“We’ve got to go back in and take care of them today and tomorrow,” said DeKryger. “My people and Dr. McCloskey’s people will do that same thing.”

Dekryger says he had no idea of any abuse happening at the Dairy Farms. He says visitor numbers are down at Fair Oaks and he hopes to see them go back up soon.

