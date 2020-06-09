Controversial Comments Spark Community Discussion

National conversations about race have continued in the Tri-State with peaceful protests.

But in Henderson, comments on the personal social media page of a local library’s executive director fired off controversy on social media.

The library Board of Trustees called a special meeting Tuesday in the wake of the post, as patrons in the community gathered at the library, and shared their thoughts online, calling for action.

“I’m very pleased to have the community support that we’ve had,” Amber Potts, the Assistant Director of the Henderson County Public Library said of the library. “The best outcome is that we want everyone to feel comfortable coming into this library. Regardless of who they are, where they’re from, the color of their skin.”

Henderson County Public Library’s staff is working to reaffirm the institution’s position with the community:

That’s after comments appeared Friday on the personal Facebook page of the library’s executive director Caleb May.

Comments that sparked a fierce local discussion, both online and off.

One of those who came to Tuesday’s special meeting of the Board of Trustees matched what he felt were the strong words posted online, with strong words of his own in person.

“I read the comments. They were pretty vile. I called them venom, racist venom. Any time something like that is spit,” commented Bobby Bridges.

44News reached out to May through his library email account, and tried to reach him for comment through his Facebook page, but it no longer appears public.

As for the meeting of the Board of Trustees–held following a weekend of comments defending and condemning the post–all the trustees could share was that the meeting included a personnel discussion.

But those working day to day at the institution, shared that they have a new task themselves:

“We want to work together to restore that faith. That is our value–that we are for everyone,” Potts added.

In addition to Tuesday’s special meeting, the Board of Trustees will host their regular meeting Thursday at noon, and will be holding public comment during that meeting.

