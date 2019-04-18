Contaminants Found in Drinking Water

Every five years water utility companies are required to test for unregulated contaminants. Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) said in this most recent test they found two unregulated contaminants in their drinking water.

Molybdenum and hexavalent chromium were the materials discovered in the Owensboro drinking water. People say they are concerned because those exact minerals were also found in the Elmer Smith ash ponds.

In 2020 the Elmer Smith plant will be closing and those ash ponds will be completely removed.

“Those coal ash ponds are not going to be just capped and kept in place,” says Sonya Dixon, public relations manager for Owensboro Municipal Utilities. “They are actually going to be removed so if that is indeed the source of contamination, it will be gone.”

There are coal ash ponds near 11 of the drinking water production wells in Owensboro.

“We are not in violation of any regulation of neither national or state,” says Dixon.

OMU says they test their water regularly and says they believe the water is safe to drink. They say transparency is important to them and they will continue to report their findings to the community can be to inform the community.

“I think it is important to know that we are in complete compliance with the testing, with the reporting, and also the drinking water standards,” says Dixon.

Hexavalent chromium compound is considered a cancer-causing compound if exposed to too much.

OMU released a statement which said, “OMU takes its responsibility to provide quality drinking water seriously.”

Comments

comments