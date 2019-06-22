Construction Set for Lloyd Expressway

Big changes are expected at the intersection along the Lloyd including Epworth Rd.

An estimated 100,000 drivers travel down the Lloyd Expressway daily and that number is expected to grow. Some intersections along the Lloyd get congested and that is why INDOT is looking to make changes to the turning lanes.

“We are looking for a way to keep mainline traffic flowing and keep left turners turning,” said Jason Tiller, Indiana Department of Transportation. “Without having to interrupt each other and that’s the big thing right now.

“We are trying to keep interruption in mainline traffic and also turning traffic from happening.”

That means changes could be made to the turning lanes at Vann Ave., Burkhardt Rd., Cross Pointe Blvd., St. Joseph and Rosenberger Ave. Most of them will have their left turn lanes moved.

Changes will also be to Epworth Rd. And the Lloyd because so many crashes happen in that area. These projects will begin 2021 and 2024 and it is estimated to cost nearly $70 million.

