Construction Season Continuing as Scheduled

It’s that time of the year where weather conditions don’t impact your commute but road construction is likely affecting your travel time.

In Evansville, Indiana Department of Transportation has restricted travel along the east and westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway between Green River Road and Interstate 69.

Crews are working on shock absorbing pads between sections of concrete while cleaning the joints. Crews are also replacing a few of the concrete sections.

This project is a little more than eight miles long costing more than $5 million. The overall project should wrap up by June of 2020.

