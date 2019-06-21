Construction Industry Offers Plenty of Work

If you’re looking for a new job, you could be in luck.

There are more job openings in the construction industry right now than there have been in the past years.

That’s according to the national Bureau of Labor statistics. The demand is so great there’s a free training program to help unemployed Hoosiers fill those jobs in just two weeks.

Devon Doss has been an electrician for more than 20 years. He got his start with the Indiana plan which teaches Hoosiers basic training for union construction work.

“To be able to walk around and say, ‘hey, I’m an electrician,’ just after a few weeks of work and know that I had a career path and a vision … and a direction of where I’m going, that was big for me.”

Indiana plan has four courses each year, both in Indianapolis and Gary. Applicants must have a driver’s license as well as a high school diploma or GED.

