The City of Owensboro announced a portion of West 10th Street will close due to construction.

Starting today, Danco Construction will have West 10th Street from Locust Street to Frederica Street for work on the Echo Lake Foods building. If there are no delays or inclement weather, the closure is expected to last through June 21.

A detour will be marked for the closure. The city of Owensboro asked that drivers use caution and pay attention while driving in the area.

