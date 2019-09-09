Construction to Begin on Solar Canopy at Evansville Airport

An Evansville airport project is taking flight setting its way to the largest project of its kind in the U.S.

Construction is beginning on a new canopy over short term parking at the Evansville Regional Airport.

But it will be providing protection for more than just the cars parking there.

The canopy will hold nearly 4,000 solar panels as part of the airport’s effort to help protect the environment.

EVV Executive Director Nate Hahn says, “We started looking at what are the options, what’s out there, and looked at other airports, and saw this is a great way at doing two things at once; both providing the amenity for passengers, and then also improving our environmental footprint”

The canopy will cover nearly 400 parking spots and provide roughly half of the electricity needed to power the terminal building.

Evansville will become the largest of just five airports in the U.S. To have solar panel canopies.

The $6.5 million project should be completed by February 2020.

