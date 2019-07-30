Construction on Asian Carp Barrier Underway

Multiple agencies and partners have launched a project to repel Asian carp from entering Lake Barkley located in western Kentucky.

Their solution is the Bio-Acoustic Fish Fence which will cast a barrier of bubbles, sound, and light to deflect the noise-sensitive Asian carp from entering an area.

Ron Brooks, director of fisheries for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, says, “Asian carp are sensitive to sound and disturbances in the water. The barrier, along with commercial fishing efforts already underway, aim to significantly reduce the number of Asian carp in Kentucky and Barkley lakes.”

Asian carp can outcompete native species for food. One mature female Asian carp can produce more than 1 million eggs each year.

If weather conditions remain stable, the project is scheduled to become operational by fall.

The project involves the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Geological Survey and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

