Connie Robinson Announces Resignation From Local Democratic Party

May 22nd, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

City Councilwoman Connie Robinson announced on her Facebook page that she will be leaving the local Democratic Party. On Wednesday, Robinson shared a letter on Facebook with Chairman Scott Danks.

Robinson says the Democratic Party has become a party of “regression and racist sentiments”. She further says the party has dissolved into a “party of intolerance”.

In the Facebook post, Robinson says she will finish her term as an independent.

Robinson ends the Facebook post saying she will continue to be a voice for the voiceless.

44News has reached out to Councilwoman Robinson for comment.

