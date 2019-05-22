Connie Robinson Announces Resignation From Local Democratic Party

City Councilwoman Connie Robinson announced on her Facebook page that she will be leaving the local Democratic Party. On Wednesday, Robinson shared a letter on Facebook with Chairman Scott Danks.

Robinson says the Democratic Party has become a party of “regression and racist sentiments”. She further says the party has dissolved into a “party of intolerance”.

In the Facebook post, Robinson says she will finish her term as an independent.

Robinson ends the Facebook post saying she will continue to be a voice for the voiceless.

44News has reached out to Councilwoman Robinson for comment.

