Congregations Increase Security

Some local Easter services will draw in thousands of people.

“When you have a full crowd and that type of participation the singing is that much more vibrant and passionate,” says Corpus Christi pastor, Father Dusty Burns.

Even though churches are supposed to be peaceful places to worship, some people say you still can’t let your guard down.

Acts of violence in churches have been making national headlines recently.

Earlier this week a man was arrested for walking into Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in New York with supplies to burn it down.

“They have happened at services not just Catholic, but all around the world,” says Fr. Burns. “We are all a bit vulnerable in the world that we live in, but we pray through that. We also try to be prepared on a practical level too.”

Churches are on high alert with either volunteer security on the lookout or bringing in outside help.

“We will have uniform officers both in and outside of the building helping with traffic flow,” says Paul Linge, executive director for Crossroads Christian Church. “For anyone who has a little bit of fear or trepidation just being in a large crowd in a house of worship, I would just want to reassure them that at Crossroads we do have safety and security as a high priority.”

Many church officials tell me they want to ease peoples minds and remind them to stay positive, vigilant, and patient.

“We just hope that everybody remains Christian and loving and obeys the rules and parks in the lines and all of that good stuff,” says Fr. Burns.

