Confirmed COVID-19 Case at Downtown Evansville YMCA Location

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana has confirmed that an individual at the Ascension St. Vincent branch on Court Street has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the organization, the exposure of COVID took place offsite and that the individual is now quarantined and receiving treatment.

After learning about the positive case, YMCA officials contacted the Vanderburgh County Health Department and started to deep clean the exposed areas in the building. The YMCA announced that they have temporarily closed those areas of the building and continue to use an electrostatic fogger to disinfect.

Meanwhile, officials have also started using contact tracing and have personally contacted individuals who may have been in contact with the confirmed case.

The Ascension St. Vincent YMCA is located at 516 Court Street in downtown Evansville.

Comments

comments