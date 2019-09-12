Concerns Over Proposed Flavored E-Cigarette Ban

E-cigarettes take center stage on Capitol Hill as more hospitals report vaping-related illnesses and even death. President Trump has taken a stance against flavored e-cigarettes by proposing a ban.

After the Trump administration started looking at banning all non-tobacco flavored e-cigarette liquids, people in the tri-state started stocking up while products are still on the market.

One customer even received a frantic phone call from his wife telling him to pick up her favorite flavor before it’s too late.

“I think she was afraid it’s going to happen much quicker than it actually probably will but just to placate her I just went ahead and came,” says Todd Walther.

Walther says his wife switched to e-cigarettes as a way to quit smoking traditional cigarettes. Brad Bodart, the owner of a local vape shop called TKO Vapor says he too made the switch.

“This is a chest x-ray of a 10-year vapor that has not used illegal black market cannabis and or k2 cartridges,” says Bodart.

The proposed ban comes as the nation is seeing an uptick in cases of vaping-related lung illnesses in recent months.

Although no single ingredient has been linked to these illnesses, health officials are focusing on vitamin E acetate as the potential culprit. The FDA says this ingredient has been found in illegal THC cartridges sold on the black market, not mom and pop vapor shops.

“But the proposed remedy of banning flavors will put us out of business. We will be gone,” says Bodart. He says he wishes other solutions were proposed such as implementing manufacturing standards and banning online sales to keep e-cigarettes out of the hands of teenagers.

“If the FDA has already said that these tobacco company products sold in gas stations and online are the driving force behind the youth epidemic then why is the remedy directed at my business?” asks Bodart.

There is a petition, for concerned citizens trying to stop this ban before it becomes law. You can find that petition here.

