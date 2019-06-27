Concerned Citizen Makes the Right Call

We’re hearing the 911 call made by a passerby as a serial sex offender allegedly tried to abduct a little girl.

Brian Williamson was arrested for the incident. Police discovered he had given them a fake name and was carrying a box cutter, a bag of cookies and a condom.

A concerned neighbor noticed the encounter and quickly acted calling 911 saying something didn’t seem right.

From 911 call: “There’s a little girl sitting on a trampoline. She has a purple cast on her foot and she’s talking to a strange guy like on the other side of the fence.

“I don’t think he lives there, but I don’t know cause I saw him walking the streets earlier, but she is sitting on the edge talking to him on like the side of her house.

“I don’t know. I feel weird. I thought someone should drive by and just, take a glance.”

Williamson has a history of preying on children dating back to 2008. He is being held in the Vanderburgh County jail without bond.

