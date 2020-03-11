A Complete Rundown of Thursday’s Severe Weather Threat

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather for tomorrow afternoon and early evening. An inbound cold front will interact with the ample supply of warmth here at the surface (tomorrow’s high of 68° will be the warmest felt here since February 3rd) and generate a cluster thunderstorm activity that may end up packing quite the punch. Some of the cells embedded within this cluster may strengthen enough to produce damaging winds and large hail.

The latest model data suggests that the first of the storms will reach our westernmost counties at 3:00 P.M. before reaching Evansville and Henderson by 4:00 P.M. and Owensboro as soon as 4:30 P.M. or 4:45 P.M. Unfortunately, those represent the initial burst of thunderstorm activity; another, more organized, line of storms will pass in over our western counties beginning around 5:00 P.M. This secondary line will develop along the leading edge of the advancing cold front and will likely produce stronger storms.

The potent line of thunderstorms will race eastward, reaching the River City by 6:00 P.M. and Owensboro around 7:00 P.M. It will be this second line of storms that will likely produce the threat of not only damaging winds and large hail, but also isolated tornadic rotation. The most recent data indicates a moderately strong upper-level jet will be camped out aloft, strengthening the storms as they pass through the Tri-State during this period. The threat of Severe Weather is expected to conclude by 9:00 P.M. once the storms exit east of the region.

However, the situation is still evolving at this hour and while these times and events become more likely with each passing model run, nothing is written in stone quite yet. That being said, remember to remain weather aware tomorrow afternoon and evening and know exactly where your safe spot is. We’ll have additional information when it becomes available.

Stay safe.

