Complaint Filed Against Matt Jones Alleges He Violated Campaign Regulations

The Republican Party of Kentucky is accusing Matt Jones of “serious violations” of campaign regulations.

The party filed a complaint with the Federal Election Committee on Wednesday, accusing Jones of violating regulations by accepting contributions from corporations.

In the complaint, it says Jones and his campaign also attempted to conceal the violations by “failing to disclose reportable contributions and expenditures related to his campaign radio show and campaign tour across the Commonwealth of Kentucky which is being financed by Jones’ corporate backers.”

More specifically, as the complaint’s three counts make clear:

“[Kentucky Sports Radio] Is Not Entitled To The Media Exemption And iHeartMedia’s Syndication Is A Corporate Contribution To Jones’ Campaign”;

“Jones’ Statewide Tour Is Inextricably Linked To His Campaign, And Simon & Schuster’s Funding Is A Corporate Contribution To Jones’ Campaign”; and

“Jones’ Campaign Failed To Report Expenditures Related To Jones’ Radio Show And To His Statewide Tour Promoting His Campaign.”

“Matt Jones must be held accountable immediately for misusing multiple platforms paid for by his corporate sponsors to unlawfully promote his U.S. Senate candidacy,” said RPK Chairman J. McCauley Brown. “In stark contrast to Jones’ candor about Amy McGrath’s authenticity problems, his attempts to conceal these violations from both the FEC and the public only heighten their severity. RPK’s complaint is an important first step in stopping Jones’ flagrant failure to comply with federal regulations and we urge the FEC to deliver a swift and strong penalty.”

Mitch McConnell is trying to get KSR taken off the air immediately with this complaint It’s nonsense and I am not even a candidate at this time for office Dogs don’t bark at parked cars https://t.co/dHSVOxqtst — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 6, 2019

Comments

comments