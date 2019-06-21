Companies Looking to Fill Record Number of Construction Job Openings

There are more job openings in the construction industry today than any other time in the last decade. That’s why the Indiana Department of Transportation is holding several free training seminars to help fill these vacant positions.

The training program is called “Indiana Plan” and it gets people trained for these positions in just two weeks. The program has been helping people find union construction jobs around Indiana for the past 40 years.

To learn more about Indiana Plan, click here:

Indiana Plan for Equal Employment

To learn more about INDOT job openings, click here:

Work for Indiana Job Openings

