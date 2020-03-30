Community Works to Clean Up Storm Damage

As two tornadoes hit the Tri-State during this nationwide pandemic, Newburgh declares an additional state of emergency.

Rick Hanson lives near Newburgh’s river walk. Saturday night, he was enjoying time with his daughter. They were cooking food on the grill, hanging out around a bonfire, and soaking up the beautiful weather before the sudden storm.

“We looked over and at the fire pit and the embers stopped flying around and they raised up and started spinning in a vortex motion,” says Hanson. Nothing could prepare them for this storm’s wrath. “At about that time we noticed it wasn’t windy anymore and the actual air felt like it was being sucked away from us.”

Hanson’s family then frantically taking shelter inside without any time to spare. “Just as we entered the house, we heard a large crash and at that moment we turned around and said, ‘What just happened?'”

The EF-2 tornado, in Newburgh, uprooted a massive oak tree, lodging it through Hanson’s house

“Came in on the south side of the house and went out the north side of the house,” explains Hanson. The tree was resting on a support beam, preventing him from getting seriously hurt. “It stayed at about five feet off the ground and caught me on the back of the shoulders.”

Thankfully Hanson and his family were otherwise untouched.

“Houses can be rebuilt, memorabilia can be replaced knowing that nobody got hurt was the big thing. The community has been really supportive. It’s amazing how many people were out and about,” says Hanson.

Ashley Nanninga was one of those people, jumping into action, delivering food and water to those cleaning up the debris in Ridgewood.

“It took me a little bit of time to figure out exactly where ground zero was but with it being right across the street from where I live, I knew I had to do something,” says Ashley Nanninga.

That powerful tornado peeled a roof off of a home on Sharon Road. Nearly 30 Toyota employees have been helping that family.

