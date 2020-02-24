Community Weighs in on Non-Discrimination Ordinance

The Daviess County community discusses a non-discrimination ordinance.

City leaders have been meeting with community members to explain how it could impact members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

Many people say it’s necessary to protect people while others are concerned it could do more harm than good.

Although, community members won’t be able to cast a vote. Daviess County Fiscal Court decides to approve or table this ordinance.

“I think that’s why we are here today, to show them in the numbers we show up in that we support this ordinance,” says April Jennings. She says she is standing up for the LGBTQ community to fight for her young daughter’s generation. “And also to show her that even though it doesn’t personally affect you, to stand up for what you believe in.”

Monday’s public forum was the last day to tell the Daviess County Fiscal Court why you are for or against the proposed non-discrimination ordinance.

Before these forums, Judge Al Mattingly was in favor of the ordinance. However, all three commissioners were against it. Those in favor are hoping at least two commissioners change their minds.

A non-discrimination ordinance is an effort to protect members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community if they’re applying for work or trying to find a place to live.

Some people believe you can’t regulate this type of discrimination. While others fear this ordinance will infringe on their religious freedom.

The ordinance will have its first reading on March 3rd and be voted on by the commissioners March 19th.

Comments

comments