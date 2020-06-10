Community Takes 90th Birthday Party to the Streets

Thursday saw a heart-warming celebration, with hope to spread cheer to more than the guest of honor.

“It’s great to see so many people want to be here for those who are going through a challenging time, such as social distancing,” said Hillerie Hughes, Edna Mosby’s granddaughter.

A community coming together for Edna Mosby.

She’s turning 90. But with still present concerns over COVID-19, her celebration is taking to the street.

But even after so many decades, it was a party like she’s never had before–a parade in her honor.

But it wasn’t just people in cars waving. The lineup includes Shriners with swords.

Edna specifically requested the Shriners show up, her favorite part of seeing past parades.

Now they’ve turned up for one just for her.

“It means a lot if you can put a smile on someone’s face. If you can’t give back, there’s not a whole lot of reason to be here,” Randy Eades with the Hadi Shrine said.

And among the sea of smiles was one Edna knows all too well.

Her 94 year old sister Viola, who has had to keep away from her from January until now due to the ongoing health crisis.

“Seeing everybody that I wouldn’t believe I’m seeing!” Edna said.

