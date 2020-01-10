Community Supports Man Seeking Kidney

A Spencer County man is hoping for a miracle.

“I’m just hoping and praying there is somebody out there that’s going to match and be willing to give up a kidney for me,” says Steve Sitzman, seeking Kidney.

It’s all in a day’s work for 64-year-old St. Meinrad native Steve Sitzman.

For the handyman, he enjoys his job in particular.

“I played in the dirt with toys and stuff, and I never outgrew it I guess,” says Sitzman. “I’m still in the dirt and making a living out of it.”

But for Sitzman, his life could soon change. He says his kidneys have been steadily failing over the last several years.

“It just keeps getting worse and worse and now I’m just about on dialysis,” says Sitzman. “My kidney function should be like 65 to 70 percent, and I’m down to nine percent.”

The cause of his troubles is still unknown.

“And my filters have got like holes in them, so they are letting the toxins in my blood go right through, and they’re not filtering the toxins out of my blood,” says Sitzman.

According to the Indiana Donor Network, nearly 1,300 Hoosiers and more than 100,000 people nationwide are waiting for life-saving organ transplants.

Another person is added to that transplant list every ten minutes.

While Steve searches for his perfect match, the community is coming together to rally behind him.

“Oh he’s great,” says M.R. James, Steve’s friend. “He’s a workaholic for one thing. He’s a great family man, and he’s a religious man and for a friend you couldn’t ask for a better individual.”

Just months ago, James decided to write about his friend’s search for a kidney.

“I wanted to get the word out to people so that they could in turn help him,” says James. “He’s helped them with their work projects and what not and I just felt a strong desire to try to spread the word best I could.”

“It was overwhelming to start,” says Sitzman.

Friends and strangers alike, taking part, trying to find Steve a match.

“Either praying for me or said ‘we’ll go ahead and get tested for you,’ It’s just amazing that many people wanna help me,” says Sitzman.

And while he keeps pushing through, he refuses to give up hope.

“Somewhere out there, there’s going to be a match, but finding it is just like a puzzle,” says Sitzman. “You gotta find the right piece to go into it.”

Steve is O blood type. If you’re interested in seeing if you are a potential match for Steve, you can contact Jewish Hospital in Louisville at (502)-587-4358 *Option 5.

You can also email Steve’s family at ztj2004@psci.net or dozergirl@psci.net.

If you’re interested in learning more about kidney donations click here.

Comments

comments