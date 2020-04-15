Community Supports Kentucky State Police by Donating PPE, Supplies

Though the coronavirus pandemic has ceased operations at businesses and organizations around the world, law enforcement officers continue to respond to calls even though their health and safety is now at a higher risk.

Community members in Kentucky have donated personal protective equipment and supplies to the Kentucky State Police in an effort to keep troopers safe and healthy while they continue to serve the public.

KSP has highlighted and recognized those individuals who have made donations on their Facebook page.

Riverview Preschool in Henderson Donated Gloves to KSP Post 16.

Operation UNITE Donated 1,000 Protective Gloves to KSP Post 11 in London.

Glen Millions of Millions Floor Center in Springfield, KY Donated Tyvek Suits, Gloves, and N95 Masks to KSP Post 15.

Napa Auto Parts in Mayfield, KY Donated 4 Cases of Challenger Nitrile Gloves to KSP Post 1.

Lake Cumberland Community Action Agency Donated 360 N95 Respirators to Post 15 in Columbia, KY.

Kentucky Association of Counties Donated Several Cases of PPE to KSP Post 12 in Frankfort. Retired KSP Captain and Current KACO Law Enforcement Specialist Phil Crumpton Dropped Off the Donations.

KSP Post 10 in Harlan Couty Received Canned Drinks From Coca-Cola.

If you have any personal protective to donate, you can drop it off at any KSP Post across the state or at KYTC District office in Lexington or Louisville.

You can also call 833-GIVE-PPE or visit www.giveppe.ky.gov.

Comments

comments