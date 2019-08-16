Community Speaks Out About Illegal Dumping

People have been leaving their unusable furniture outside of St. Vincent de Paul on the corner of 3rd and Clark Street, rather than taking it to a landfill. Volunteers say having this furniture dumped on the curb has been doing more harm than good for the nonprofit organization. The furniture being dropped off, without an appointment, can’t be sold because of its poor condition.

St. Vincent de Paul volunteer, Eddie Coomes says he fears this unsightly pile of furniture is a poor reflection of the organization.

“Makes you look trashy, which we are not,” says Coomes.

Community members say it’s a shame this organization, which is run by volunteers, is dealing with this issue.

“They are a staple of the community,” says Emily Summers. “They’re just trying to help people and they have to pay to have that hauled off.”

The more money St. Vincent de Paul has to pay to get the furniture picked up, the fewer people they can help.

Their building has multiple surveillance cameras, but they haven’t been able to track down who’s responsible for the mess. Now the Henderson Police Department is trying to be proactive and is asking for the community’s help.

If you know anyone who’s been leaving their furniture outside of St. Vincent de Paul, you’re asked to call the Henderson Police Department.

